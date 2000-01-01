Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corp is an integrated mineral exploration and development company. The company is in the exploration stage, and is engaged in the business segment of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties located primarily in Canada and Argentina. The properties of the company in Argentina are Amarillo, Amarillo norte, El Oculto group, Centauro, Cerro lari I, Cero lari II, El Oculto, Incamayo norte, Ochaqui silver, Santa rosa group, Taca Taca group, Taron group, and Viejo campo. The group operates Toodoggone project in British Columbia, Canada.