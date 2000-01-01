Company Profile

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, convert and market packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products) and Tissue Papers. Business activity of the company is functioned through Canada, United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.