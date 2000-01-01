Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems Inc is a vertically-integrated solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company that provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. The company's reportable segments include Eastern and Western regions as well as Recycling and Other, with maximum revenue generated from the Western region segment. The company services include Recycling, Collection, Organics, Energy, Landfills, Special Waste as well as Professional Services.