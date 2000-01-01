Company Profile

Cash Converters International Ltd is a franchised retail network. It specializes in the sale of second-hand goods. The company operates through following business segment: Franchise Operations segment involves the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second-hand goods and the sale of master licenses for the development of franchises in countries around the world. Store Operations segment involves the retail sale of new and second-hand goods, cash advance and pawnbroking operations. Personal Finance segment comprises the Cash Converters Personal Finance personal loans business. Vehicle Financing segment comprises Green Light Auto Group, which provides motor vehicle finance. The company operates in two principal geographical areas - Australia and the United Kingdom.Cash Converters International Ltd is engaged in the ownership and franchising of retail and financial services stores, which operate as retailers of second hand goods and suppliers of financial products.