Cashrewards Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CRW)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRW
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CRW
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Business Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000116816
Company Profile
Cashrewards Ltd owns and operates a cashback reward program. The company connects Members and Merchant Partners through a number of products which aim to drive brand awareness, access to shoppers and promote the conversion of shopping intent into transactions. Cashrewards enables members to receive a part of their cash back while shopping offline and online.