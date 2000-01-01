Cashwerkz Ltd (ASX:CWZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CWZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CWZ
- Market CapAUD29.580m
- SymbolASX:CWZ
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU0000047128
Company Profile
Trustees Australia Ltd develops property and invests property ownership in Trustees Australia. It is also engaged in providing financial services and Tourism and hospitality related activities.