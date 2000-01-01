CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)

North American company
Market Info - CASI

Company Info - CASI

  • Market Cap$303.490m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CASI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14757U1097

Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It mainly focuses on acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs.

