Company Profile

Founded in central France in 1898, Casino Guichard-Perrachon is a multiformat retailer with a focused exposure on France and Latin America. The Latin American exposure comes mainly from Brazil and Colombia, with smaller businesses in Argentina and Uruguay. Casino is highly exposed to the small-store, town-centre format, which is generally more profitable than the large hypermarket store. Casino is controlled by long-serving CEO Jean-Charles Naouri through a cascade of holding companies.Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA is a multiformat retailer with operations spread across the world. The company operates mainly in France and Latin America and has over 10,000 sales outlets overall.