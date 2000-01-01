Company Profile

Founded in central France in 1898, Casino Guichard-Perrachon is a multiformat retailer with a focused exposure on France and Latin America, which account for 50% and 45% of sales, respectively. The Latin American exposure comes mainly from Brazil and Colombia, with smaller businesses in Argentina and Uruguay. Casino is highly exposed to the small-store, town-centre format, which is generally more profitable than the large hypermarket store. Casino is controlled by long-serving CEO Jean-Charles Naouri through a cascade of holding companies.Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA is a multiformat retailer with operations spread across the world. The company operates mainly in France and Latin America and has over 10,000 sales outlets overall.