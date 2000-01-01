Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CSPR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CSPR

  • Market Cap$432.920m
  • SymbolNYSE:CSPR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1476261052

Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.

Latest CSPR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .