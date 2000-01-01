Caspin Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CPN)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPN
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CPN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000110702
Company Profile
Caspin Resources Ltd is a mining company engaged in mineral exploration and assessment of mineral projects. The company operates geographically in Australia. Its projects include Mount Squires Gold Project; and Yarawindah Brook Project which is focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold mining.