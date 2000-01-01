Caspin Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CPN)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CPN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CPN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CPN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000110702

Company Profile

Caspin Resources Ltd is a mining company engaged in mineral exploration and assessment of mineral projects. The company operates geographically in Australia. Its projects include Mount Squires Gold Project; and Yarawindah Brook Project which is focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold mining.

Latest CPN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .