Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAVA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAVA
- Market Cap$30.480m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SAVA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS14817C1071
Company Profile
Pain Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs. The Company has four drug candidates in clinical programs, including Remoxy, Oxytrex, PTI-202 and a novel radio-labeled monoclonal antibody to treat metastatic melanoma.