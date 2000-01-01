Cassini Resources Ltd (ASX:CZI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CZI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CZI
- Market CapAUD36.150m
- SymbolASX:CZI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CZI9
Company Profile
Cassini Resources Ltd is is engaged in Identification and assessment of commercially attractive resource exploration projects. It also acquires commercially resource exploration projects and explores its portfolio of tenements and projects.