Company Profile
Cassiopea SpA is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing differentiated medical dermatology products. The company's focus is on the topical treatment of acne; Androgenic Alopecia, (or AGA); and genital warts. Its portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates namely: Winlevi, for the treatment of acne; Breezula, for the topical treatment of AGA; CB-06-02, for the treatment of genital warts; and CB-06-01, for the treatment of acne.