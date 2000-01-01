Cassiopea SpA (SIX:SKIN)

European company
Market Info - SKIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SKIN

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:SKIN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005108359

Company Profile

Cassiopea SpA is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing differentiated medical dermatology products. The company's focus is on the topical treatment of acne; Androgenic Alopecia, (or AGA); and genital warts. Its portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates namely: Winlevi, for the treatment of acne; Breezula, for the topical treatment of AGA; CB-06-02, for the treatment of genital warts; and CB-06-01, for the treatment of acne.Cassiopea SpA is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated medical dermatology products. Its focus is on the topical treatment of acne; Androgenic Alopecia, (or AGA); and genital warts.

