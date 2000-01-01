Cassius Mining Ltd (ASX:CMD)

APAC company
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - CMD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMD

  • Market CapAUD2.350m
  • SymbolASX:CMD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CMD8

Company Profile

Cassius Mining Ltd is a mining and mineral exploration company. It is a gold exploration company with its major project in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Its project also includes Soalara Calcaire.

