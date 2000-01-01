Cassius Mining Ltd (ASX:CMD)
- Market CapAUD2.350m
- SymbolASX:CMD
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000CMD8
Cassius Mining Ltd is a mining and mineral exploration company. It is a gold exploration company with its major project in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Its project also includes Soalara Calcaire.