Cassius Ventures Ltd (TSX:CZ.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CZ.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CZ.H
- Market CapCAD0.660m
- SymbolTSX:CZ.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA1482902089
Company Profile
Cassius Ventures Ltd is a Canadian based gold exploration company. It focuses on acquiring, exploration and/or development-stage mineral properties for the purposes of further exploration and development.