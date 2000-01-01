Cassius Ventures Ltd (TSX:CZ.H)

North American company
Market Info - CZ.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CZ.H

  • Market CapCAD0.660m
  • SymbolTSX:CZ.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1482902089

Company Profile

Cassius Ventures Ltd is a Canadian based gold exploration company. It focuses on acquiring, exploration and/or development-stage mineral properties for the purposes of further exploration and development.

