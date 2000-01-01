Casta Diva Group SpA (MTA:CDG)
Company Info - CDG
Market Cap€8.720m
SymbolMTA:CDG
IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
ISINIT0005003782
Company Profile
Casta Diva Group SpA is a communication company operating in branded content including advertising productions, films, TV programming, corporate events, viral videos, digital content and live music shows.