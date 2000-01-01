Company Profile

Castings PLC is an iron casting and machining group based in the UK. The company's operating segment includes Foundry operations and Machining operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Foundry operations segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, North and South America and Other Countries. It serves Commercial vehicle, Automotive, and Other sectors.