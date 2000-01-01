Castlight Health Inc B (NYSE:CSLT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CSLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CSLT

  • Market Cap$179.790m
  • SymbolNYSE:CSLT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14862Q1004

Company Profile

Castlight Health Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make health care decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs.

Latest CSLT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .