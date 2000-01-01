Company Profile

Castlight Health Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform. It is used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company derives its revenue from sales of cloud-based subscription service and professional services contracts. Castlight generates its geographical revenue from the United States.Castlight Health Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make health care decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs.