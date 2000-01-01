Company Profile

Catalyst Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company's flagship mineral exploration projects include Whitelaw Gold Belt tenement, Tandarra Gold Project, Raydarra Project, Four Eagles Project, Macorna Bore Project, and Sebastian Project. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.