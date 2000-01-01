Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL)
Catalyst Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company's flagship mineral exploration projects include Whitelaw Gold Belt tenement, Tandarra Gold Project, Raydarra Project, Four Eagles Project, Macorna Bore Project, and Sebastian Project. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.Catalyst Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, uranium, gold, and copper ores. The Company owns and operates gold and molybdenum projects located in Victoria and Western Australia.