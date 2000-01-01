Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

North American company
Company Info - CPRX

  • Market Cap$432.800m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CPRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14888U1016

Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases.

