Company Profile

Catana Group SA is engaged in designing, construction, and marketing luxury pleasure boats in France and internationally. The company offers luxury catamarans under the Catana and Bali brand names. It also provides refitting, repair, and maintenance services for boats; and hires boats and boat-mooring places, as well as offers security services.Catana Group SA, formerly Poncin Yachts, is engaged in the construction and sale of large sail and leisure boats. The Company also provides services, including maintenance of boats, sails and engines, garage rental and port security services.