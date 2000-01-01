Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT)

APAC company
Market Info - CAT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAT

  • Market CapAUD344.340m
  • SymbolASX:CAT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CAT9

Company Profile

Catapult Group International Ltd is a sports analytics company. It provides sporting organisations and athletes with real time data and analytics to monitor and measure athletes' fitness and skill levels, and response to specific training techniques.

