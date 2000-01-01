Catella AB B (OMX:CAT B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAT B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAT B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:CAT B
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINSE0000188518
Company Profile
Catella AB is in the business of property investments, fund management, and banking. It reportable operating segments includes Corporate Finance and Asset Management segments. The segments include Transaction Advice and Capital Market-Related Services in the property and consumer sectors, selection of fund alternatives with differing focus and management methodologies, financial services and customised solutions and card and payment solutions, financing and strategic management and management of loan portfolios. The company derives the majority of its revenues from Asset Management.Catella AB provides corporate finance advise services in European property sector. It offers real estate companies, financial institutions, property funds and other property owners with advisory services, and capital marketrelated services.