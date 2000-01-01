Company Profile

Catella AB is in the business of property investments, fund management, and banking. It reportable operating segments includes Corporate Finance and Asset Management segments. The segments include Transaction Advice and Capital Market-Related Services in the property and consumer sectors, selection of fund alternatives with differing focus and management methodologies, financial services and customised solutions and card and payment solutions, financing and strategic management and management of loan portfolios. The company derives the majority of its revenues from Asset Management.Catella AB provides corporate finance advise services in European property sector. It offers real estate companies, financial institutions, property funds and other property owners with advisory services, and capital marketrelated services.