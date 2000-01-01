Catena AB (OMX:CATE)
- SymbolOMX:CATE
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINSE0001664707
Catena AB is a Sweden based listed property company that, through collaboration sustainably develops, owns and manages logistics facilities. The company's operating segment includes Gothenburg; Helsingborg; Jonkoping; Malmo and Stockholm. It derives a majority of revenue from the Stockholm region.Catena AB offers companies and third-party operators, appropriate logistics facilities that serves the metropolitan regions of Scandinavia.