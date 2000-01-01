Company Profile

Catena Media PLC is a European company engaged in performance marketing and lead generation on the internet. Catena Media is almost exclusively active within the iGaming industry. The company attracts online players through various products and services, and directs them to several B2B customers, meaning iGaming operators such as Betsson, Mr. Green, and others. Catena Media creates value for both customers and players. The group operates in the following three segments: Casino, Sports, and Financial Services. The group attracts end-users and generates revenue by using two primary online marketing methodologies, organic traffic by search engine optimization (SEO) and paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC).Catena Media PLC is an online performance marketing company in iGaming industry. The company is focused on iGaming operators who operate online casinos on websites. The company's core markets are Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and UK.