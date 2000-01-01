Catenon SA (XMAD:COM)

European company
  • Market Cap€5.720m
  • SymbolXMAD:COM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0112320009

Company Profile

Catenon SA is an executive search firm, which has a team of professionals from multiple countries, all of whom participate in domestic and international search processes in different countries and cultural settings.

