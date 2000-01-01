Catenon SA (XMAD:COM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COM
- Market Cap€5.720m
- SymbolXMAD:COM
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINES0112320009
Company Profile
Catenon SA is an executive search firm, which has a team of professionals from multiple countries, all of whom participate in domestic and international search processes in different countries and cultural settings.