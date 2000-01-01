Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT)

North American company
Company Profile

Caterpillar is an iconic manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world’s largest manufacturer of heavy equipment with approximately 13% of global market share in 2018. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy & transportation, and Caterpillar Financial Services. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with 2,163 branches maintained by 168 dealers. Caterpillar Financial Services provides financing to its customers and dealers, generating approximately 9% of operating profit.Caterpillar Inc caters to the farming industry in the United States. It manufactures construction & mining equipment, diesel & natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

