Company Profile

Cathay International Holdings Ltd is an investor and operator in the healthcare sector in China. The company is engaged in healthcare business and hotel operations. Its products and service lines as operating segments include; Lansen segment is focused on the manufacture, marketing and sale of specialty western pharmaceuticals, plant extracts and healthcare products and generic pharmaceuticals; the Haizi segment is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and sale of inositol and its by-product, di-calcium phosphate; Natural Dailyhealth segment is engaged in the production and sales of plant extracts for use as key active ingredients in health products; the Botai segment is engaged in collagen products; and the Hotel operations segment is a hotel located in the Lowu district of Shenzhen.Cathay International Holdings Ltd is a pharmaceutical company in the China. Its products cater are used for the treatment of autoimmune rheumatic diseases and dermatology indications.