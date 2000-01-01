Cathay Media And Education Group Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1981)
APAC company
Market Cap: HKD0.000m
Symbol: SEHK:1981
Industry: Communication Services
Sector: Entertainment
ISIN: KYG1965A1013
Company Profile
Cathay Media And Education Group Inc is a media group, engaged in TV/film production business and a higher education business focused on media and arts. The company produces films, TV shows, Web films, and TV series. Its segments include TV/Film production and investment, and Education and training. Majority of the revenue is derived from the TV/film production and investment segment.