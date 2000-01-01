Cathay Media And Education Group Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1981)

APAC company
Market Info - 1981

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1981

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1981
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorEntertainment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1965A1013

Company Profile

Cathay Media And Education Group Inc is a media group, engaged in TV/film production business and a higher education business focused on media and arts. The company produces films, TV shows, Web films, and TV series. Its segments include TV/Film production and investment, and Education and training. Majority of the revenue is derived from the TV/film production and investment segment.

