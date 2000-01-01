Company Profile

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific is one of few global carriers that has strong exposure to the booming mainland market via its 18% stake in Air China. The company employs a dual-brand strategy (Cathay Pacific and DragonAir), with the former mainly serving the long-haul global market, and the latter a regional short-haul budget carrier. On the cargo front, Cathay operates Hong Kong's only dedicated freight airline, Air Hong Kong, and holds a 35% share in Air China Cargo.Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is an international airline. It offers scheduled airline services, airline catering, aircraft handling, and engineering and cargo services to many destinations in different countries and territories.