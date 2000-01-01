Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU)
Cauldron Energy Ltd is an Australia-based exploration company engaged in uranium exploration. It has two geographical segments, which include Australia and Argentina. The company operates through the Yanrey Uranium project located in the south of Onslow in the northwest of Western Australia and Rio Colorado Project located in the Tinogasta region of the Catamarca, Argentina.Cauldron Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration of uranium in Australia and Argentina. Its projects include the Yanrey uranium project, the Marree uranium project, Rio Colorado Project, and Boolaloo project.