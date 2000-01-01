Cava Resources Inc (TSX:CVA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CVA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CVA
- Market CapCAD5.520m
- SymbolTSX:CVA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA14949T2002
Company Profile
Cava Resources Inc is a development stage company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties both in and outside North America.