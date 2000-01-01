Cavotec SA (OMX:CCC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCC
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:CCC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCH0136071542
Company Profile
Cavotec SA produces power transmission, distribution, and control technologies that form a link between fixed equipment and mobile equipment in ports and maritime, airports, mining and tunneling and general industry sectors. The business activities are carried out through Ports and maritime segment which develop and produce automation and electrification technologies for ports and shipping sectors. Airports and industry segment which offers the range of ground support equipment.Cavotec SA produces power transmission, distribution and control technologies that form a link between fixed equipment and mobile equipment in ports and maritime, airports, mining and tunneling and general industry sectors.