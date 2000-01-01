Company Profile

Cavotec SA produces power transmission, distribution, and control technologies that form a link between fixed equipment and mobile equipment in ports and maritime, airports, mining and tunneling and general industry sectors. The business activities are carried out through Ports and maritime segment which develop and produce automation and electrification technologies for ports and shipping sectors. Airports and industry segment which offers the range of ground support equipment.Cavotec SA produces power transmission, distribution and control technologies that form a link between fixed equipment and mobile equipment in ports and maritime, airports, mining and tunneling and general industry sectors.