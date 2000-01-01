Cazaly Resources Ltd (ASX:CAZ)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAZ
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CAZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CAZ6
Company Profile
Cazaly Resources Ltd is a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company. Its projects include Kaoko Kobalt, Mount Venn Gold, Mckenzie Springs Nickel-Graphite, Parker Range Iron Ore, and Hamersley Iron Ore.Cazaly Resources Ltd is a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company. Its projects include Mount Venn Gold, Mckenzie Springs Nickel-Graphite, Parker Range Iron, Halls Creek Copper and Hamersley Iron Ore.