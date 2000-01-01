CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)

North American company
Market Info - CBAT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CBAT

  • Market Cap$58.050m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CBAT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14986C1027

Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology Inc is engaged in the manufacture, commercialization and distribution of variety of standard and customized lithium ion (Li-ion) high power rechargeable batteries which are used in various applications.

Latest CBAT news

