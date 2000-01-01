CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CBAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CBAT
- Market Cap$58.050m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CBAT
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS14986C1027
Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology Inc is engaged in the manufacture, commercialization and distribution of variety of standard and customized lithium ion (Li-ion) high power rechargeable batteries which are used in various applications.