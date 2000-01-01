CBG Capital Ltd (ASX:CBC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CBC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CBC
- Market CapAUD23.250m
- SymbolASX:CBC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CBC3
Company Profile
CBG Capital Ltd is an investment company which focuses on investing in securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for the medium to long term.