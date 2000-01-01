CBG Capital Ltd (ASX:CBC)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CBC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CBC

  • Market CapAUD23.250m
  • SymbolASX:CBC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CBC3

Company Profile

CBG Capital Ltd is an investment company which focuses on investing in securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for the medium to long term.

Latest CBC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .