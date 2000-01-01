Company Profile

CBIZ Inc through its subsidiaries provides professional business services. Its business units have been aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The company provides its services to various industries such as Agribusiness, Construction, Health Care, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Retail, Financial Institutions, and Government among others. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Financial Services segment and geographically from the United States.CBIZ Inc through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services. Its business units have been aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services and National Practices.