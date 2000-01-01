Company Profile

C&C Group PLC manufactures cider and other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water. The company's brands include Bulmers, Tennet's, Magners, Heverlee, Woodchuck, Hornsby's, Gaymers, Blackthorn, Tipperary, and Finches. C&C also has distribution rights for numerous global brands owned by other companies. The majority of the revenue is generated from Great Britain followed by Ireland, the company also exports internationally.