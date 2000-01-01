Company Profile

C&C Group PLC manufactures cider and other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water. The company's brands include Bulmers, Tennet's, Magners, Heverlee, Woodchuck, Hornsby's, Gaymers, Blackthorn, Tipperary, and Finches. C&C also has distribution rights for numerous global brands owned by other companies. Most of the company's sales are generated in Ireland, Scotland, and England. The remaining revenue is generated in North America and more than 50 other countries.