CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:PRPB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRPB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRPB
- Market Cap$1.157bn
- SymbolNYSE:PRPB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINKYG3166T1031
Company Profile
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is a blank check company.