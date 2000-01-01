CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCCS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCCS
- Market Cap$5.987bn
- SymbolNYSE:CCCS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS12510Q1004
Company Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is accelerating digital transformation for the insurance and automotive industries with its AI, IoT and workflow solutions.