Company Profile

CCID Consulting Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in providing management and strategic consultancy, market consultancy, data information management, design consulting and information engineering supervision services. The Management and Strategic Consultancy Services segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises of services related to application and implementation of enterprise management information digitalization; the Market consultancy services segment comprises of standard research on specific sectors and tailor-made research, and the Information engineering supervision services segment comprises of information engineering supervision services to undertaken projects. The group primarily operates in the PRC.CCID Consulting Co Ltd is engaged in providing management and strategic consultancy, market consultancy, data information management,design consulting and information engineering supervision services.