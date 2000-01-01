CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:CDA)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDA

  • Market Cap€455.290m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CDA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000053324

Company Profile

CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) is a France-based holding company. The group's main business activity is the operation of leisure facilities. Its primary operating segments are ski areas and leisure parks.CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) is a France-based holding company. The group's main business activity is the operation of leisure facilities. Its primary operating segments are ski areas and leisure parks.

Latest CDA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .