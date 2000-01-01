CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:CDA)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CDA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CDA
- Market Cap€455.290m
- SymbolEURONEXT:CDA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINFR0000053324
Company Profile
CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) is a France-based holding company. The group's main business activity is the operation of leisure facilities. Its primary operating segments are ski areas and leisure parks.CDA (Compagnie des Alpes) is a France-based holding company. The group's main business activity is the operation of leisure facilities. Its primary operating segments are ski areas and leisure parks.