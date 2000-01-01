CDL Hospitality Trusts Stapled Security Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:J85)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - J85

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - J85

  • Market CapSGD1.456bn
  • SymbolSGX:J85
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1T66931158

Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts is a group composed of real estate development trust specializing in hotel properties. It invests in a portfolio of hospitality and/or hospitality-related real estate assets. The assets are mostly located across the Asia-Pacific region, along with two hotels in the United Kingdom and one in Munich Germany. The majority of its revenue comes from rental and hotel revenue.CDL Hospitality Trusts is a group of companies engaged in midscale hotel properties. The company has over SGD 2 billion assets under management located across Asia and Asia-Pacific region.

Latest J85 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .