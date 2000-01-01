CDL Hospitality Trusts (SGX:J85)
- Market CapSGD928.960m
- SymbolSGX:J85
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1T66931158
CDL Hospitality Trusts is a group composed of a real estate development trust specializing in hotel properties. It invests in a portfolio of hospitality and/or hospitality-related real estate assets. The assets are mostly located across the Asia-Pacific region, along with two hotels in the United Kingdom and one in Munich Germany.CDL Hospitality Trusts is a group of companies engaged in midscale hotel properties. The company has over SGD 2 billion assets under management located across Asia and Asia-Pacific region.