Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts is a group composed of a real estate development trust specializing in hotel properties. It invests in a portfolio of hospitality and/or hospitality-related real estate assets. The assets are mostly located across the Asia-Pacific region, along with two hotels in the United Kingdom and one in Munich Germany.CDL Hospitality Trusts is a group of companies engaged in midscale hotel properties. The company has over SGD 2 billion assets under management located across Asia and Asia-Pacific region.