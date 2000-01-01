Cdon AB Ordinary Shares (OMX:CDON)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CDON
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CDON
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:CDON
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSE0015191911
Company Profile
Cdon AB is a Nordic e-commerce company. Its product portfolio includes consumer goods, lifestyle products, movies, books, CDs, games, toys and mobile, household and electronics products. It sells its products through its sites and brands CDON, Nelly (Nelly.com, NLYman.com) and Qliro.