Cdr Advance Capital SpA A (MTA:CDR)

European company
Market Info - CDR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDR

  • Market Cap€18.020m
  • SymbolMTA:CDR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004818636

Company Profile

Cdr Advance Capital SpA is a special business investment company. It invests in companies or businesses with complex situations of instability like crisis, bankruptcy and restructuring.

Latest CDR news

