Cdr Advance Capital SpA A (MTA:CDR)
Market Info - CDR
Company Info - CDR
- Market Cap€18.020m
- SymbolMTA:CDR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINIT0004818636
Company Profile
Cdr Advance Capital SpA is a special business investment company. It invests in companies or businesses with complex situations of instability like crisis, bankruptcy and restructuring.