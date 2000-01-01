Company Profile

CDW Corp is a value-added reseller operating in the U.S. (95% of sales) and Canada (5%). The company has more than 100,000 products on its line of cards that range from notebooks to data center software. Roughly half of CDW's revenue comes from midsize and large businesses, with the remaining from small businesses, government agencies, education institutions, and health-care organizations.CDW Corp provides IT solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the U.S. and Canada, and the UK. Its offerings include mobility, security, and data center optimization.